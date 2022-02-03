NC State’s Keatts: ‘I can sleep at night because our guys compete and fight’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State suffered its third straight loss and fifth defeat in the past six games as hot-shooting Syracuse slipped by the Pack on Wednesday night 89-82 at PNC Arena.

For N.C. State (10-13, 3-9 ACC) the losses continue to pile up but according to head coach Kevin Keatts, it’s not due to a lack of effort.

“We’re young and we’re undermanned, but man they’re playing hard for me,” said Keatts.

The Pack just could not get the stops they needed on defense.

The Orange shot 59 percent from the field including an impressive 11-19 from beyond the arc.

“Coming into the game we knew they were a bad-shot-taking team but a bad-shot-making team so we knew they could make those shots,” said N.C. State guard Dareon Seabron. “We just tried to keep pressuring them to wear them down so later on in the game they wouldn’t fall but they were still hitting them.”

The Orange won despite a career night from Pack sophomore center Jaylon Gibson. The little-used postman was pressed into the starting lineup when Ebenezer Dowuona was ruled out due to a lower-leg injury.

Gibson responded with a career-high 14 points and six rebounds.

“Not really a lot of pressure just going in and playing freely with a lot of energy,” Gibson explained of his mindset coming into the game. “I know if I made a mistake I’m not coming out of the game, so just get past the mistake and keep playing hard.”

There’s those words again: “playing hard.”

It’s what Keatts continued to harp on in his postgame press conference.

“Man, I’m (expletive) proud. I’m just telling you now I am proud of our guys and I’m going to continue to be,” Keatts demanded. “Those guys have every reason in the locker room to put their head down and say ‘man, this ain’t going our way’ and it doesn’t happen.”

Keatts admits he knows there are plenty of doubters out there, especially after the Pack’s poor showing against arch-rival North Carolina.

“I know there was going to be some doubt about what team would show up after the Carolina game but it just shows that not only do we have fight, everybody understands and respects the way we play,” said Keatts.

“We’re not going to cry, we’re not going to call and fold the season in, we’re going to come out and fight. And that’s what keeps me going with this team. I can sleep a little bit at night, not a lot, because our guys compete and fight all the time.”

State’s three-game homestand continues on Saturday as the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame come to town for a 3 pm. tip-off.