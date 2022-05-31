RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to Raleigh for his sophomore season, ESPN reports.

Smith was a projected first-round pick after being named to ACC’s All-Rookie Team and All-Conference honorable mention team during his first year.

He finished conference play as the ACC’s second-leading scorer – averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Smith told ESPN he has “more work to do” and wants to be a college student for one more year.

Smith’s decision comes after he played well at the NBA draft combine.