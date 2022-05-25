CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The NC State baseball team has leveled up to the ACC Tournament semi-finals with the help of a record-setting night from freshman Tommy White that put the Wolfpack up 9-6.

“I had a three home run game earlier this season,” said Tommy White. “But with this atmosphere and that team across from us made it way better.”

White entered the game with 23 home runs. He was tied for 6th in the NCAA and just two shy of the NC State season record of 25. In his first at-bat, he drove an 0-2 pitch over the wall in right-center. The solo home run got the Wolfpack on the board.

In the 3rd inning, White drove a 2-0 pitch just over the wall in right. The two-run blast was his 25th of the year and tied him with Tommy White and Turtle Zaun for most home runs by an NC State player in a season.

The Hurricanes intentionally walked White in the 4th to try and cool him off but it had little effect.

In the 6th inning, White took the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for his third home run of the game. It set a new single-season North Carolina record of 26 home runs and tied the NCAA record for most home runs by a freshman alongside Todd Green of Georgia Southern who set the mark in 1990.

“Everybody here that came to support us made it so much easier to play,” said White. “With everybody on our side, it was a lot of fun today.”

The victory advances NC State through to the semi-finals where they will play Pitt and White likes his team’s chances.

“We just have to keep playing like we’re playing,” said White.”We’re just a bunch of blue-collar guys with our noses to the grindstone.”