NCCU pitcher Austin Vernon throws 1st no-hitter in school’s modern era

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — History was made for the North Carolina Central Eagles on Friday night as pitcher Austin Vernon recorded the first no-hitter in the school’s modern era.

Vernon, a towering 6-foot-8 pitcher from Raleigh pitched eight innings and recorded eight strikeouts in the historic win over Delaware State.

The historic feat comes just days after teammate Ryan Miller came just three outs shy from his own no-hitter.

Vernon’s win was his fourth on the season, and he has recorded eight or more strikeouts in seven of his 10 starts this season.

The 10-0 win for the Eagles improves their record to 19-17 on the season.