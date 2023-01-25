Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Sign Up
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Black History Month
Raleigh Mass Shooting
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
North Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Local Matters
Russia and Ukraine War
Washington Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Digital stories
Job Alert
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
NCCU shoots under 40%, falls to Norfolk State
Back The Blue NC donating to Wake Co. sheriff K-9 …
Pedestrian hit by car on Skibo Road in Fayetteville, …
Video
Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, …
Weather
CBS 17 Live Weather Cams
10-Day forecast
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
3-Degree Guarantee
Fur-cast videos
Weather Facts
Weather Beast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Top Stories
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
Video
Top Stories
Rare comet visible from Raleigh starting Thursday
Video
Weather Facts: Icy conditions in NC
Video
Thunderstorm warning issued for 2 central NC counties
Video
ALERT DAY: Severe threat shifts farther east
Video
Video
Watch CBS 17 News
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit by car on Skibo Road in Fayetteville, …
Video
Top Stories
Fayetteville wants crackdown on rogue shopping carts
Video
Top Stories
George Floyd’s cousin has message for Tyre Nichols’ …
Video
Memphis body cam videos ‘horrific’: Durham Co. sheriff
Video
Raleigh cops haven’t filed to release Darryl Williams …
Video
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, …
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
NCCU shoots under 40%, falls to Norfolk State
Top Stories
ACC releases 2023 season schedules; will be 1st year …
Top Stories
Report: Former Blackhawk Bobby Hull dies
Aho scores again, Carolina Hurricanes beat Bruins …
Basketball greats pay last respects to coach Paul …
Video
Duke doubles Georgia Tech’s scoring in massive 86-43 …
My Carolina
Remarkable Women
Money Matters
Carolina Business
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Job Alert
Post a Job
Newsletters
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
CBS 17 News app
Newsletter email signup
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Calendar
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Advertise with CBS 17
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
NCCU
NCCU shoots under 40%, falls to Norfolk State
Top NCCU Headlines
Trending Stories
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, …
Synthetic weed, cash found at Fayetteville shop, …
NC inmates overdose; man hid drugs in body cavity, …
$1 lottery ticket funds Fayetteville couple’s retirement
1 dead, 1 hurt in ‘rapid gunfire’ car attack in Tarboro, …
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in NC shooting: …
NC dad takes plea deal in ‘gruesome’ death of his …
Click here for full list of trending stories