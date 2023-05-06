DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old men’s basketball player at North Carolina Central University has died, the university shared Saturday.

The university said Devin Butts, student-athlete and member of the NCCU men’s basketball team, passed away on Friday.

In their message to the NCCU family, they said he was a native of Macon, Georgia and was on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer.

It said Devin will be fondly remembered by his teammates, coaches and athletic staff.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” said NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton. “Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

The university said they have resources for the NCCU family to utilize if needed as they cope with the difficult loss.

Students would would like to speak with a counselor are asked to call the NCCU Counseling Center’s 24-hour line at 919-530-7646.

Faculty and staff may utilize the ComPsych guidance resources on the university’s HR page, according to the university.

The university plans to release additional information regarding Devin’s funeral services. They said it will be shared with the campus community when available.

“Please keep his family, teammates and friends in your hearts and prayers,” said NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye.