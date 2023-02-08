DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go.

Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get an assistant from a Power 5 school.

To be successful, the candidate would have to understand not just football, but must also embrace the culture and unique challenges of playing for and working at an HBCU.

Enter Trei Oliver.

From his parents to his education, both on the football field and off it, Oliver is a dyed-in-the-wool HBCU product and perfect for the job.