DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University’s School of Business received a significant $500,000 contribution to its business administration program to rename it the Michael P. Johnson Business Administration Program.

The contribution comes from Michael Johnson, vice chairman of the NCCU Board of Trustees.

The gift from Johnson will continue to support the business administration program curriculum development, marketing and student recruitment efforts.

“The School of Business is honored to receive such a generous donation from Trustee Michael Johnson,” Anthony C. Nelson, Ph.D., NCCU School of Business dean, said. “His contribution will inspire and have a lasting impact on our students, faculty and the community. The renaming of the program in his honor is a testament to his commitment to education and his dedication to the success of our students.”

Described as a prominent business leader and philanthropist, his generosity reflects his belief in the importance of investing in the education of future business leaders, they said.

“In 1965, I started attending NCCU, and I can hardly find words to describe how much this institution has meant to me, both personally and professionally. NCCU provided me with an excellent education, which helped me exceed my career objectives as a distinguished business professional,” Johnson said. “Furthermore, I am honored to have the opportunity to make life better for others and give them hope. As a way to give back, I was thrilled to gift $500,000 toward the naming of the business administration program.”

He also said he hopes it opens doors for future NCCU students.

Furthermore, Johnson has had an extensive and successful career in business.

He is the president and CEO of J&A Group, and executive coaching and business consulting firm, and currently a director on the board of QuikTrip Corporation where he serves on the executive committee. He also retired as the senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Williams, a natural gas pipeline company in 2008.

He has also received numerous amounts of accolades, such as the NCCU Distinguished Alumni Recognition Award in 2016, and was named by Savoy Magazine as one of the Most Influential Black Corporate Directors in 2017. Finally, he was honored by the National Black College Alumni Foundation with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

“Trustee Johnson’s generous donation will help us continue to fulfill ‘The Eagle Promise’ to our students by attracting and retaining top business students, enhancing our curriculum and making a positive impact on our community,” David H. Jackson Jr., Ph.D., NCCU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said. “We are grateful for his continued support of NCCU and our mission to provide a high-quality education to all of our scholars.”