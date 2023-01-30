NORFOLK, Va. (WNCN/AP) — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central University 77-71 on Monday night.

NCCU junior guard Justin Wright matched Tate’s 21 points, but the team shot only 20 percent from behind the arc, and less than 40 percent overall, making it a tough hill to climb for a victory.

Outside of Wright, and senior center Brendan Medley-Bacon, the Eagles only combined to shoot 26.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws en route to scoring 17.

Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) in points and added six rebounds. Medley-Bacon was second in points, added seven rebounds and two blocks and Kris Monroe scored eight.