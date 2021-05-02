NCCU’s Bryan Mills signs deal with Seattle Seahawks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Central University cornerback Bryan Mills is headed west after signing a free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, who have become known in the past for picking up tall, physical cornerbacks (think Richard Sherman) will get the 6-foot-1 Mills coming off of a standout 2019 season where he recorded five interceptions and an additional eight pass breakups.

Three of those interceptions came in one game against Morgan State which earned him MEAC Defensive Player of the Week and FCS National Player of the Week honors.

“Mills’ size, length and toughness make him an intriguing draft prospect but he’s much more of a “potential” prospect than a projectable one. He possesses very good ball skills and disruption potential but his fundamentals and technique will need to be overhauled if he wants to make it as a press corner, which is his best chance,” NFL.com said about Mills.

Mills will look to follow in the footsteps of another former Eagle, Ryan Smith, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and recently won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.