NCFC, head coach Dave Sarachan part ways days after decision to compete in lower division

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina FC parted ways with head coach Dave Sarachan, the team announced Thursday.

Sarachan joined NCFC in 2018 after a stint as interim manager of the United States men’s national team. He previously had two runs as an assistant with the national squad. Sarachan also managed MLS clubs D.C. United, Chicago Fire, and LA Galaxy in the past.

At NCDC, Sarachan finished his two-season run with a 22W-9D-18L record. His final game saw the Charlotte Independence score to lone goal of a 1-0 win in stoppage time.

The decision to part ways with Sarachan comes just days after the club announced it would move down a division from the USL Championship to USL League One. NCFC said the move “provides the largest youth-to-professional soccer organization in the United States the opportunity to enhance its youth development pathway.”

Steve Malik, the owner and chairman of NCFC, along with Kane Realty and TradeMark Properties, announced on Dec. 31 the closing for the final parcel of land at the proposed Downtown South site. The planned development will include a 20,000-seat soccer stadium.

NCFC did not announce an interim coach.