NCFC, NC Courage players offer prizes to fans who give business to local restaurant sponsors during pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s restaurant industry has been hit hard as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people from going out and dining in. To help curb the losses, players from North Carolina F.C. and the North Carolina Courage are working to promote take-out meals from local restaurants.

Courage defender Cari Roccaro conjured up the idea to sponsor a to-go week. Through April 22, players from the two soccer teams are offering prize giveaways to anyone who orders to-go meals or buys a gift card from NCFC partners. They include Bojangles, Backyard Bistro, and Carolina Ale House.

“I really hope it blows up. I hope you will start coming, like, a lot this week,” Roccaro said. “I mean, they deserve it. They do a lot for us and it’s the least we can do.”

Fans are asked to post to social media after making a purchase, tagging @thenccourage and @northcarolinafc and using the hashtag #SponsorToGoWeek on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Prizes include lower sideline tickets, autographed cleats, and game-day locker room tours.

“I am really happy the club is doing it because the sponsors do a lot for us, so it’s only right that we return the favor,” veteran NCFC midfielder Nazmi Albadawi said.

Winners will be contacted on April 23 via social media.