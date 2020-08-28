NCFC’s next match postponed, says Blake shooting was ‘one more example’ of racial injustice

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina FC’s upcoming opponent Memphis 901 FC issued a statement via Twitter Friday, deciding to postpone their upcoming match in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

NCFC’s players, coaches, and staff say they support the decision of Memphis 901 to postpone Saturday’s match.

“The Jacob Blake shooting was just one more example of racial injustice affecting our country. As previously stated, we stand against the continuation of systemic racism. We support our black players who are pillars of our club and community, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, and condemn the actions of violence against the black community. Change is the only solution,” NCFC said in a statement.

Memphis 901 said on social media that “due to the suffering and injustices that we continue to see taking place in the country, we felt that this weekend would be best served as a time for reflection and education rather than for sport.”

NCFC defeated Memphis 901 by a 1-0 score in their previous matchup on Aug. 8.