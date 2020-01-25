New Japan Pro Wrestling to hold show in Triangle for 1st time ever

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – New Japan Pro Wrestling will grace Durham for the first time on Monday. The promotion will stop through the Durham Armory as part of its “New Beginning USA” tour.

Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi will team with the IWGP Tag Team Champions Juice Robinson and David Finley in the main event. Central North Carolina’s wrestling fans and wrestlers alike are excited to have this show in the Triangle.

New Japan is the top wrestling promotion in Japan and arguably one of the top-three in the world. The company has sold out shows in the United States, including in Madison Square Garden.

“I got to watch it last year (at MSG) for WrestleMania weekend,” said North Carolina wrestler Cam Carter. “It’s just crazy for them to be in our backyard of North Carolina. Period. It’s amazing in itself. I’m going to the show.”

Fellow wrestler Victor Andrews said NJPW coming through North Carolina is special because of how rare it is.

“That’s amazing. We don’t have access to these guys like we should,” he said.

Longtime promoter Greg Mosorjak holds NJPW in high esteem.

“Anytime a company as prestigious as New Japan comes to our area, it is great for wrestling fans. They get a chance to see athletes that rarely come to America — let alone Durham,” he said.

For the wrestlers, a top promotion coming through the area is also an opportunity to get their name out.

“(It is) a big opportunity for guys like Cam and myself to be able to talk to these guys and let them know who we are,” Andrews said. “Just let them know we’re interested in working with New Japan.”

Carter added that competing in NJPW’s junior heavyweight division is on his to-do list. The division is known for its fast-paced, hard-hitting, high-flying action. The company’s annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament is regarded as one of the most exciting months in wrestling.

“That’s one of my goals. That’s why I’ve been in wrestling,” Carter said. That’s part of New Japan. That’s where I want to be.”

Bell time for Monday’s event is 8 p.m. Other notable names on the match card include legendary tag team the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Colt Cabana, T.J. Perkins, and Lance Archer.