Panthers on CBS 17 – Carolina eyes 3-game win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers look to win their third game in a row Sunday as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS 17 at 1 p.m.

And stay tuned after the game on CBS 17 for a 90-minute special on Carolina – a breakdown of Sunday’s game and what lies ahead for the Panthers.

Newton is listed as out on the injury report for Sunday’s contest, along with cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), left tackle Greg Little (concussion), guard Trai Turner (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion). Kyle Allen, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starting fill-in quarterback, will continue to start in Newton’s place.

It’s still uncertain when Newton will return .

Panthers coach Ron Rivera was noncommittal on whether rookie Dennis Daley or veteran Daryl Williams would get the start at left tackle in place of Little.

Earlier this week Carolina placed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kawann Short (shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (knee) on injured reserve. Short is out for the season, while Hogan is eligible to return after eight weeks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a second straight week, and now they want their disgruntled star to see a back specialist.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out Friday, saying he has been “working extremely hard to get back with this low-back issue and it hasn’t been getting any better.”

Marrone said he didn’t know when Ramsey would visit a specialist.

“I don’t know what the travel arrangements are, but Jalen’s always been someone that’s been extremely diligent in what he has to do to get back on the field,” Marrone said. “Been one of the toughest guys that I’ve coached when it comes down to injuries and fighting back from it. We’re just working day to day to get it better.”

Ramsey missed a seventh consecutive practice Friday and won’t play at Carolina.