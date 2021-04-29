Seahawks say everything’s fine with Russell Wilson after speculation

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle. Wilson and his Grammy-winning wife, pop singer Ciara, are putting their money and celebrity behind rebranding a charter school, which advocates hope will boost the troubled Washington state charter school sector that has suffered from enrollment problems after years of legal challenges. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are talking about their relationship with their starting quarterback after months of silence on the subject.

From their standpoint, everything is just fine with Russell Wilson despite speculation earlier in the offseason about his future in Seattle.

Wilson’s situation became a topic of conversation after he made comments following the Super Bowl that raised questions about whether the Seahawks were doing enough to put a winning product around him.

Carroll and Schneider hadn’t addressed the situation until the eve of Thursday’s draft, where the Seahawks are expected to be abnormally quiet.

The Seahawks’ three draft picks are the fewest in franchise history.