RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We told you NFL Sunday Ticket — the platform used to watch NFL games out of market from your own home — was moving to YouTube TV beginning in the 2023-24 season and now we have a finalized cost.

Before June 6, the prices are $249 and $349 for the package options on YouTube TV and $50 more if viewers add the RedZone channel to his or her package. After June 6, YouTube TV will charge $349 for Sunday Ticket and $389 with RedZone, that could climb as high to $449 and $489 on primetime channels — a hub that has sports, movies, TV and other events.

The lower costs will be available for those who already subscribe to YouTube TV. The package will be an additional cost to the base $72.99/month.

“One of the things we really wanted to do is introduce a much greater level of simplicity and clarity in the pricing for users, so if you have YouTube TV, it’s an additional $249 at this point, and if you don’t have YouTube TV, if you’re not ready for it, you can buy (Sunday Ticket) as a standalone subscription,” Christian Oestlien said, YouTube’s vice president of product management. “Although sticker prices are sort of similar today to what they might have been in the past, historically there was a lot more that came with getting access to Sunday Ticket, multi-year contracts, a bunch of incremental fees that were charged, different things like that.”

Oestlien is referring to when NFL Sunday Ticket was only on DirecTV.

In its final year on DirecTV, the package cost as little as $300 and as much as $400.

In 2022, the Sunday Ticket app was available for more than $100 per month, or for a little more than $32 per month for college students. It will no longer exist with this season’s merger.

YouTube TV also said key additions to its package includes:

Viewing four games at once (including the local game when usually it was blacked out);

Unlimited DVR storage;

Personalized recommendations;

The choice to view key plays;

NFL fantasy data;

Real-time stats and

“Hide spoilers” — a settings function that turns off other game scores crossing the screen.

The availability for the local-area game on YouTube TV changes the way NFL Sunday Ticket has ever been used. It backtracks what CBS 17 previously reported, saying the Carolina Panthers would not be available on the platform in the Charlotte area.

However, NFL Sunday Ticket is still the only way to watch the Panthers on TV if you live out of the Charlotte-area market.