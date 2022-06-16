MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WNCN) – The defenseman who once ruled the backline of Nashville is now again on the move after Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced Thursday the team traded captain Shea Weber to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Weber, who did not suit up for the Canadiens during the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, has five seasons remaining on his initial contract given when he entered the league as the No. 49 overall pick (second-round) in 2003 by the Predators.

He was dealt for forward Evgenii Dadonov, who only recently joined the Golden Knights during the trade deadline in 2021. Dadonov was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Draft before also spending time with the Ottawa Senators.

Weber has 589 points, including 224 goals and 365 assists in more than 1,000 regular-season games (1,038). He also has 42 postseason points, including 18 goals and 24 assists (97 games).

Dadonov has 265 points, including 124 goals and 141 assists in just over 400 regular-season games (413).

Furthermore, Vegas told NHL.com that Weber will remain on injured reserve at this time despite the trade.