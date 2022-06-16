RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NHL has revealed the logo for the Carolina Hurricanes “Stadium Series” game against the Washington Capitals next year.

The game will be played at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Feb. 18.

The Canes were originally set to host a Stadium Series game in 2021 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

In February, it was announced that Carolina and Washington would face off at Carter-Finely in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said in February. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”

The NHL said the logo contains several elements that connect the Stadium Series to Raleigh and the Canes.

The banner at the bottom of the logo, housing the “Raleigh 2023” portion, was inspired by elements of the North Carolina state flag.

The 12 stadium lights, featured in the top area surrounding the NHL logo, represents the contest being the 12th NHL Stadium Series game, to date.

The top of the crest is modeled after the scoreboard at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The shape of the crest itself is an acorn and the tree included within the emblem is an oak tree, representing Raleigh’s nickname of “The City of Oaks”.

The usage of silver throughout is a nod to next year being the Canes ‘Silver Anniversary’ – their 25th season.

The Hurricanes will wear special jerseys for the game. Those have not been revealed yet.