No. 3 NC State women drop first ACC game of season at Notre Dame

North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane (33) grabs a rebound in front of Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grad center Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday.

The lost marked N.C. State’s first conference loss of the season.

Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.

