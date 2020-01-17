North Carolina A&T offers basketball scholarships to teammates Bronny James & Zaire Wade, sons of LeBron James & Dwyane Wade

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Not long after Bronny James received an offer from North Carolina Central, the North Carolina A&T Aggies have also offered the freshman son of LeBron James.

But A&T has taken it one step further and offered teammate and friend Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, according to VerbalCommits.com.

The two young stars currently play basketball for Sierra Canyon in California.

Bronny James is a freshman point guard and is currently listed as a 2-star recruit, according to Verbal Commits. The website says he has “Medium” interest in the offer.

Zaire Wade is a senior point guard and is listed as a 3-star recruit, according to Verbal Commits. The website says he has “Medium” interest in the offer. He’s currently being recruited by DePaul, Rhode Island and Toledo, among others.

NC A&T has also offered Shy Odom, son of Lamar Odom. The younger Odom is a 6’6 forward with multiple offers including Georgetown, Boston University, and Tulane.

There is no word on where the two young stars will go, but fans across North Carolina would surely love to watch them duke it out in the Tar Heel state.

