DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was lots of excitement in the air at North Carolina Central University as the Eagles prepare to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies this weekend.

“I’m very excited! Always excited to beat some Aggies,” said NCCU senior, Andrew Barber. This year will be his first classic. “Whenever these two teams play there’s always a bunch on energy, all in good fun and all of that.”

The two schools will face off in the 100th annual Aggie-Eagle Classic.

This year, the teams are celebrating a hundred years of gridiron rivalry at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers. It gives the two Historically Black Universities an even bigger stage.

“I’m just excited to see my team beat the aggies,” said Freshman Eadoin Dixon, “Go eagles, eagle pride!”

This will also be the first time two HBCU’s will face off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

This year’s classic game is also a first for freshmen, Jordan Hart and Dynaija Paris.

“I’m looking forward to the game and being able to hopefully say that we’re better than those aggies,” said Hart.

Outside the game there is a weekend full of activities which include a college and career fair, step show, FanFest and a history exhibit among other events.

“Eagle pride, amplified…we must take home this W,” said NCCU Senior, Kwan Dozier.

The game takes place this Saturday in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.