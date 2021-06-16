North Carolina Courage excited to open games back up to full capacity

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage returns home to WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday hosting OL Reign.

The game is at 4 p.m. and will air on CBS 17. If you’re looking to go to the game, though, it’s a good time. Saturday marks the first home game this season that the Courage will be allowed 100 percent capacity. The two-time defending NWSL champions are happy to be home in front of such a great fan base.

“I think the last time we played full capacity was the final, which was 2019. That’s going to be fun. I think the fans, for us, when we’re home, it’s special. We like having our fans there. They’re passionate, we have a lot of supporters who know us by name and come out to a lot of our events. So to see them and interact with them is going to be really cool,” said Courage defender Abby Erceg.

Tickets can be bought online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories