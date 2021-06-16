North Carolina Courage excited to open games back up to full capacity

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage returns home to WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday hosting OL Reign.

The game is at 4 p.m. and will air on CBS 17. If you’re looking to go to the game, though, it’s a good time. Saturday marks the first home game this season that the Courage will be allowed 100 percent capacity. The two-time defending NWSL champions are happy to be home in front of such a great fan base.

“I think the last time we played full capacity was the final, which was 2019. That’s going to be fun. I think the fans, for us, when we’re home, it’s special. We like having our fans there. They’re passionate, we have a lot of supporters who know us by name and come out to a lot of our events. So to see them and interact with them is going to be really cool,” said Courage defender Abby Erceg.

Tickets can be bought online.