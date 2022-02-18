North Carolina FC brings on former UNCW star Nicolás Molina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina FC signed former UNC-Wilmington star forward Nicolás Molina to a one-year deal on Thursday, adding depth to their roster as they get ready to start the season on April 2.

“I’m incredibly happy to join North Carolina FC,” Molina said. “This is an amazing club, and I’ve been working hard to get here. It’s time to show people what I came for — NCFC deserves a spot in the playoffs and this group has the talent to make it happen. Being part of this club is a dream come true.”

Molina last played for West Virginia United of the USL League Two, where he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner in 2021.

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, he led his squad to a third-place finish in the South Atlantic Division, scoring 16 goals in only 13 games. Able to take over the game, Molina once scored four goals in 82 minutes played against Wake FC. Prior to his time with West Virginia United, Molina played for the U-20 team of the Argentine Primera División’s River Plate in 2018.

No stranger to the Tar Heel state, Molina transferred to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2021, playing in 16 games for the Seahawks and collecting 13 points, six goals and one assist. He also spent two seasons with St. Francis College in Brooklyn.

“I am very excited to have Nico join us here at North Carolina FC,” said head coach John Bradford. “He is a player that we have been tracking for the last year through his play at UNCW and in League Two this past summer. I believe Nico has all of the tools necessary to be a major attacking threat in our league and we’re thrilled to add him to our roster.”