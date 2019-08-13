North Carolina FC captain da Luz to retire at end of season

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina FC captain Austin da Luz will retire at the end of the season, according to an announcement from the team on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old ranks among NCFC’s top 10 in games played (175), minutes played (13,004), goals (22), and assists (18).

Da Luz played his college soccer at Wake Forest. The midfielder enjoyed a brief stint in the MLS with the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United before joining NCFC in 2012. He helped the team to the semifinals of the 2012 NASL postseason. He was also key to the fourth-round and quarterfinal runs in the U.S. Open Cup in 2012 and 2013, which was highlighted by him scoring in a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy in 2013.

“It feels like it’s the right time to step away,” da Luz said Tuesday. “The team’s in a good place, the club’s in a good place, and I’m just really excited about continuing to watch it grow from the outside.”

(Courtesy of North Carolina FC)

