North Carolina parts ways with defensive coordinator following losing season

FILE – North Carolina coach Mack Brown speaks prior to his players participating in the school’s Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Chapel Hill, N.C., in this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo. The NCAA made it official Thursday, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a proposal that would permit all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season. “There’s over 2,000 kids that went into the football transfer portal,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “The last update that I got was that only 37% had a place to go.”(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has parted ways with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman after the Tar Heels finished 2021 with a losing record.

After postseason conversations between head coach Mack Brown and Bateman, the pair mutually decided it was best to part ways.

In addition, based on anticipated structural adjustments to the defense, the duties of the outside linebackers coaching position are expected to change.

With that, Coach Jovan Dewitt will not return to the staff next season.

“We appreciate everything Coach Bateman, Coach Dewitt, and their families did for the program and we wish them nothing but success as they transition to their next opportunities,” the University said in a statement.

The Heels started the season ranked No. 9 and ended the season with a blowout loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.