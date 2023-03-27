Former UNC wideout Josh Downs works out for all 32 NFL teams ahead of April’s draft (Todd Gibson/CBS 17).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For former North Carolina star wideout Josh Downs, shoes are apparently optional as he gets set to audition in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

“It’s a job interview, but it’s the most important job interview of your life,” Downs said. “Then you have to go on the field and show what you came here for. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s a blessing, but when you play good this is what you get to do, so you have to deal with it.”

Downs was set to run 7-10 routes for the scouts, but instead, caught upwards of 20 balls from Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye.

The results, according to Downs, were pretty impressive.

“The Steelers and a few other teams came up to me and told me I had one of the cleanest workouts they’ve seen the past few years,” Downs said. “I feel like I’ve been blessed, I’ve put in the work and now it’s time I see where I play football next year.”

In a month from now, he’ll know.

A few mock drafts have Downs being taken in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, but most have him coming off the board early in the second round.

“Right now my agent is saying top 50,” Downs said when asked where he might land. “Probably in the 25 to 45 area, but you never know until draft night comes.”

By all accounts, Downs did well at the NFL combine in Indianapolis where he also caught passes from numerous different quarterbacks.

But being on his home turf, with his quarterback, he said made his day.

“I was looking forward to getting out there with Drake because I always say anything is possible with 10,” Downs said. “When you’ve got Drake back there you can do anything you want.”

Downs said he has had formal interviews with more than 20 teams. His message to all of them is always the same.

“They’re getting the best receiver in the draft first and foremost,” Downs said. “They’re getting a versatile player as well. I feel like I can make plays on all levels of the field, I’m not a one-trick pony.”

That’s not what Downs was at the University of North Carolina and that doesn’t figure to change once he gets to the NFL.