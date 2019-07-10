NY expands pay equity law on day honoring U.S. soccer team

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has expanded a state law prohibiting gender pay discrimination, making it illegal to pay someone less based on factors such as their race, religion or gender identity.

The new law also changes a legal standard for pay equity to make it easier for employees to prove discrimination in court.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the changes into law Wednesday in Manhattan, just before joining the U.S. women’s soccer team for a parade honoring their World Cup victory. Cuomo says he supports female players in their quest for pay equal to that of male players.

With members of the U.S. women’s soccer team in the background before the start of a ticker tape parade in their honor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before signing a bill into law Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The bill will expand a law banning gender pay discrimination to make it illegal for employers to pay workers differently based on their age, race, religion or other characteristics, and making it easier for workers to prove pay discrimination in court. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says the women’s team’s lesser pay highlights a fundamental economic problem facing women throughout society.

Cuomo also signed legislation Wednesday barring employers from demanding prospective workers’ salary histories.

