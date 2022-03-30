NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – Unbelievable as it may be, Saturday’s Final Four showdown will be the first time North Carolina and Duke meet in the NCAA Tournament.

The stakes couldn’t be higher with a trip to Monday’s championship game and this being Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

There are plenty of other intriguing aspects to Saturday’s rubber match between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, as the Atlantic Coast Conference pointed out in a news release.

Saturday will be the first time that two ACC teams have met in the Final Four.

Either UNC or Duke has been involved in the other three.

The Tar Heels beat Virginia in 1981 and Syracuse in 2016, but went on to lose in both of those championship games.

Duke beat Maryland in the 2001 semifinal on its way to to the title.

No matter how Saturday’s game shakes out, an ACC team will play for the championship for the fifth time in the last seven years and 28th time overall.

With Duke’s 2015 title, UNC’s in 2017, and Virginia’s in 2019, the ACC is home to three of the last six championship teams.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. The winner will play either Villanova or Kansas for the championship Monday night.