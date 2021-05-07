Orioles fan fighting COVID-19 finds hope in Means’ historic no-hitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “He did it. He did,” said Scott Graham from a ICU hospital bed. A big moment in baseball brought him to tears.

Graham is fighting COVID-19 at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh.

With no visitors allowed due to the pandemic, the longtime Baltimore fan was alone when pitcher John Means threw the first solo no-hitter for the Orioles since 1969.

“Family and friends can’t be in there with him. Well, sports was his company, and it was a connecting point for both of us. And it had been a connecting point for us for decades before that. So it was a gift and it was an incredibly special moment,” said Scott’s son Josh.

Scott passed on his love of the game to Josh, who’s a sports radio host in the Triad. He made sure to share the special moment with his son, virtually.

“I’m just hanging on every strike, every pitch, and then when he threw the no-hitter. It was very emotional. And then I got the video, and at that point, I’m done,” Josh added.

Left: Scott Graham; Right: Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means (Getty Images)

The timing of the video was sentimental as well. Josh had just proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah-Bradford McCollum over the weekend. Scott was admitted to the hospital at the same time but waited until Josh popped the question. McCollum said yes.

Josh posted a touching video to his Twitter page, warming hearts around the world. But one response was extra special. Caroline Means, the wife of pitcher John Means, had a message for Josh and his dad.

“Caroline Means responded that she was just as overwhelmed with everything as I was in the moment. Then I learned about the story of John, that he thought about quitting baseball a handful of years ago, but he didn’t because of his dad. And I didn’t know that he was lost to cancer last year.”

Means no-hitter game Scott some hope and bragging rights, as he continues to fight his own battle.