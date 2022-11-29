VANCOUVER, Canada (WNCN) – While Washington Capitals left-winger Alexander Ovechkin is chasing NHL legend Wayne Gretzky in most goals all-time, he quietly surpassed him in yet another milestone Tuesday night.

With two goals in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on the road, Ovechkin passed Gretzky for most away goals in NHL history: 403.

Ovechkin snuck an unassisted goal past Vancouver netminder Spencer Martin 5:35 into the game and needed just six minutes to break the record.

He took a pass from right-winger Anthony Mantha and center Dylan Strome 11:52 into the contest to give Washington a 2-0 lead on the road after he sniped a one-timer.

Ovechkin’s two first-period goals give him 13 on the season and currently puts him 101 behind Gretzky all-time.

Should Ovechkin tally another goal against the Canucks it would mark the 29th hat trick of his career.