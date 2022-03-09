EDMONTON, ALBERTA (WNCN) – Alex Ovechkin looks to stand alone on the second half of a back-to-back tonight when he can pass NHL-great Jaromir Jagr for third-most goals in the league’s history in Edmonton in a nationally-televised game.

Ovechkin tied Jagr with 766 career goals in the Washington Capitals’ Tuesday night 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames after he sunk two pucks into the back of the net.

Ironically enough, Ovechkin scored No. 766 in the same building as Jagr.

It was not only Jagr’s final goal of his career. It was also the NHL great’s only goal in a Flames uniform in Calgary’s home stadium.

But this time, Ovechkin has more work to do.

Ovechkin could hold third place alone when the Capitals are nationally televised Wednesday night against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have fallen off a bit, losing their last three games and sitting fourth in the Pacific Division. However, they did beat Washington 5-3 on Feb. 2.

As for the Capitals, they’re finally on an upward trend, winning their last three games and putting a little space between them and fifth-place Columbus.

Ovechkin currently has 36 goals this season and has scored in three straight games (four goals).

Ovechkin’s tying goal of Jagr’s also came in the 1,000th game he has played with long-time linesman Nicklas Backstrom – the main assister to Ovechkin’s success. Ovechkin and Backstrom are the first teammates in Washington’s history to play 1,000 games together.

This season alone, Ovechkin has already passed NHL legends Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth and Brett Hull (741) for fourth.

Once Ovechkin scores goal No. 767 he will only trail the late Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

It’s no secret Ovechkin is chasing Gretzky. And in August of 2021, the 36-year-old signed a five-year extension with Washington to chase it.