Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the NC State Wolfpack using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
#20. Jesse Campbell (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #48 overall in 1991
– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)
#19. Johnny Evans (P)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1978
– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#18. Danny Peebles (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1989
– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#17. Mike Jones (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1991
– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)
#16. Ron Carpenter (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1970
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)
#15. John McCargo (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 2006
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#14. Charley Young (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1974
– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#13. Manny Lawson (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 2006
– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)
#12. Mike Quick (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1982
– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (5 Pro Bowls)
#11. Haywood Jeffires (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1987
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)
#10. Dewayne Washington (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1994
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)
#9. Garrett Bradbury (C)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 2019
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)
#8. Ted Brown (RB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1979
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)
#7. Jim Ritcher (G)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1980
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)
#6. Ray Agnew (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: New England Patriots
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)
#5. Koren Robinson (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #9 overall in 2001
– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks
– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)
#4. Torry Holt (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1999
– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams
– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (7 Pro Bowls)
#3. Bradley Chubb (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2018
– Drafted by: Denver Broncos
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)
#2. Philip Rivers (QB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2004
– Drafted by: NY Giants
– Years as a starter in NFL: 15 (8 Pro Bowls)
#1. Mario Williams (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2006
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)