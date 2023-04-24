EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WNCN) — Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jet.

In a swap of first-round NFL Draft picks this year, among others, the veteran Super Bowl champion has been dealt to the AFC East days before this year’s NFL Draft. The trade was first reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The former Green Bay Packer was traded to the New York Jets along with the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick — No. 170.

Green Bay receives the No. 13 overall pick this year, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick. That pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets’ plays during the 2023-24 season.

