CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will meet with the Panthers Tuesday, sources tell CSL.

Carr spent the last nine seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas, recording 35,222 passing yards, 217 passing touchdowns, 99 interceptions, and a 91.8 passer rating.

On the heels of the news that the Panthers will meet with Derek Carr this week in Indianapolis:



If the Panthers don’t love their quarterback options in the draft then it is wise to pursue all options on the free agent market.



Also, a meeting is nothing more than due diligence.… https://t.co/7qx3dtee1w — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) February 28, 2023

He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 36 th overall pick.

Carolina is searching for its franchise quarterback after starting Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker during the 2022 season.