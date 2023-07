CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — You can now buy parking passes for the soccer exhibition between Chelsea and Wrexham.

Organizers on Thursday released parking information for the July 19 match at Kenan Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and stadium parking lots open at 5:30 p.m.

Parking passes range in price from $80 in seven lots to $5 for park-and-ride spaces. Parking will not be available for purchase on-site on match day.