Parody ‘SportsCenter’ account falsely tweets Colin Kaepernick signed

A Twitter account under the name “SportsCenter” and the handle @SuperToughScene falsely reported that Colin Kaepernick had been signed by the New York Jets.

The tweet was falsely attributed to NFL Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, including the writer’s real handle, @AdamSchefter.

Schefter has not tweeted anything to suggest Kaepernick has been signed.

There is no official reporting from the real SportsCenter account or other verified news sources about any team signing the athlete.

WGHP and CBS 17 reported the false information in error.

