Philip Rivers retires from NFL following 17 seasons

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Philip Rivers has retired from the NFL after 17 seasons.

Rivers, 39, spent 16 of those seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles before playing for the Indianapolis Colts for one season.

Philip Rivers announces retirement after 17-year career. pic.twitter.com/2dotAslfJp — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2021

“Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL,” he said in a statement.

He helped the Colts make a playoff appearance in his final season.

Philip Rivers’ statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous: pic.twitter.com/30KaEFGy0X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021

He threw for 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

He made the Pro Bowl eight times.

He ranks fifth in NFL history with 421 touchdown passes.

He was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft before being traded to the Chargers for Eli Manning.

Rivers started for four years at N.C. State where he set ACC records.