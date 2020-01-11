Playbook: NC Central heads to Delaware State, Shaw and St. Aug’s aim to bounce back

College basketball season is in full swing as CIAA and MEAC teams fight for footing in their respective conferences.

North Carolina Central visits Delaware State Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eagles have a win in their only MEAC game thus far, while the Hornets will look to even their conference record after dropping their opener to Morgan State.

In the CIAA, Shaw and St. Augustine’s are both looking to reverse course early in the conference season. St. Aug’s is winless in four conference games. Shaw is 1-5 in the league and will chase its first divisional win at Fayetteville State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Falcons host non-conference opponent Lincoln University Saturday at 4 p.m. as they look for a third-straight win ahead of Monday’s meeting in Raleigh with Livingstone College.