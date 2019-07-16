Players from NC State, Duke, UNC to represent Triangle at ACC media day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Coaches and athletes from Atlantic Coast Conference football teams are scheduled to meet with reporters this week ahead of the upcoming football season.

A news release from the ACC said its “Football Kickoff” will have Atlantic Division coaches and players meet with the media on Wednesday. Those from the Coastal Division will do so on Thursday.

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 08: Justin Witt #67 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack leads his team onto the field during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter Finley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Duke is sending senior quarterback Quentin Harris and senior linebacker Koby Quansah. Senior offensive lineman Charlie Heck and senior safety Myles Dorn will represent North Carolina. Junior offensive lineman Justin Witt and graduate defensive end James Smith-Williams will be in Charlotte to represent North Carolina State.

CHAPEL HILL, NC – NOVEMBER 03: Cole Holcomb #36 and Myles Dorn #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tackle Jordan Mason #24 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half of their game at Kenan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Georgia Tech won 38-28. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of student-athletes attending to represent their school:

Boston College:

AJ Dillon, RB, Jr., New London, Conn.

Tanner Karafa, DT, Sr., Ashburn, Va.

Clemson:

John Simpson, OG, Sr., North Charleston, S.C.

Tanner Muse, S, Sr., Belmont, N.C.

Duke:

Quentin Harris, QB, Sr., Wilton, Conn.

Koby Quansah, LB, Sr., Manchester, Conn.

Florida State:

Tamorrion Terry, WR, So., Ashburn, Ga.

Marvin Wilson, DT, Jr., Houston, Texas

Georgia Tech:

Jalen Camp, WR, Sr., Cumming, Ga.

David Curry, LB, Sr., Buford, Ga.

Louisville:

Seth Dawkins, WR, Sr., Columbus, Ohio

Dorian Etheridge, LB, Jr., Charleston, W.Va.

Miami:

K.J. Osborn, WR, Gr., Ypsilanti, Mich.

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Sr., Orange Park, Fla.

North Carolina:

Charlie Heck, OT, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.

Myles Dorn, S, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

N.C. State:

Justin Witt, OT, Jr., Chicago, Ill.

James Smith-Williams, DE, Gr., Raleigh, N.C.

Pitt:

Maurice Ffrench, WR, Sr., New Brunswick, N.J.

Dane Jackson, CB, Sr., Coraopolis, Pa.

Syracuse:

Tommy DeVito, QB, So., Cedar Grove, N.J.

Kendall Coleman, DE, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind.

Virginia:

Bryce Perkins, QB, Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.

Bryce Hall, CB, Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.

Virginia Tech:

Dalton Keene, TE, Jr., Littleton, Colo.

Reggie Floyd, S, Sr., Manassas, Va.

Wake Forest:

Cade Carney, RB, Sr., Advance, N.C.

Justin Strnad, LB, Sr., Palm Harbor, Fla.

