PNC Arena reveals new massive LED scoreboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fans attending Wednesday’s Carolina Hurricanes’ preseason game will be among the first to experience PNC Arena’s new massive scoreboard.

Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, along with the Centennial Authority, announced Wednesday the completion of the 4,000-square-foot centerhung LED display system.

“The impressive high-resolution centerhung video board is nearly three times larger than the previous system,” said PNC Arena and Hurricanes President Don Waddell. “The new board is one of several recent enhancements provided by the Centennial Authority, which allow us to produce a more dynamic in-arena presentation.”

The display system came with a $4.2 million price tag and was designed in Brookings, South Dakota by Daktronics.

Along with its main display, two additional displays are mounted to the underbelly.

The main display measures approximately 25 feet high by 50 feet wide on each side and each end measures 25 feet high by 32 feet wide.

The additional displays on the underbelly measure approximately 10 feet high by 20 feet wide and are visible to fans, players and coaches closest to the playing surface.

