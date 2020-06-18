President Trump says Colin Kaepernick should play in NFL again ‘if he can play well’

President Donald Trump thinks Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL, but only if he can still play well.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the president said Kaepernick’s football future should be based on ability.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been without an NFL contract since 2017.

Kaepernick alleges that the NFL is keeping him from playing because he spurred a movement to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

The NFL recently admitted that it was wrong not to listen to player concerns on those topics.

Trump says he was disappointed in that statement and that everyone should show respect for the flag and anthem.