Professional wrestling returns to Raleigh in first post-pandemic show

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been well over a year, but professional wrestling makes its return to Raleigh Saturday. Gimmicks Only Underground Grappling Entertainment (GOUGE) will kick off its first post-pandemic show at Clouds Brewery. It will be a free, all-ages-welcome show open to the public.

Pro wrestling was among the many industries on hold around the world. This will be the first time in a long time that wrestlers and fans can finally connect in that special way brought only by the atmosphere of a wrestling ring.

“I think everyone is ready to get back to a normal life. It’s been a long time since we ran a show and I’m ready, the fans are ready, and the wrestlers are ready,” said GOUGE promoter Count Grog.

While wrestling on a limited and restricted basis (wrestling in front of no fans, or few fans due to COVID-19 restrictions), GOUGE Heavyweight Champion Snooty Foxx is looking forward to getting back to competing in front of fans again.

“There was a huge difference working without fans in attendance or in some cases very few. The crowd plays a big part in what I do, so it’s definitely nice that things are getting somewhat back to normal,” Foxx said.

The event will also serve as a memorial to former wrestler Big Slam, who passed away last summer. He was a very close friend, and mentor to many a wrestler and promoter alike.

“Big Slam was a local legend in wrestling both here and the Philly area. He was also a great friend. He had been ill for some time and passed away last summer. This show is to honor his memory as a wrestler and a friend,” Grog said.

The show will kick off at 4 p.m. with a battle royal. The winner will get a shot at the GOUGE Heavyweight Championship. Again, it is free and open to the public.

For more information on the GOUGE event at Clouds Brewery, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories