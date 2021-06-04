Professional wrestling returns to Raleigh in first post-pandemic show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been well over a year, but professional wrestling makes its return to Raleigh Saturday. Gimmicks Only Underground Grappling Entertainment (GOUGE) will kick off its first post-pandemic show at Clouds Brewery. It will be a free, all-ages-welcome show open to the public.

Pro wrestling was among the many industries on hold around the world. This will be the first time in a long time that wrestlers and fans can finally connect in that special way brought only by the atmosphere of a wrestling ring.

“I think everyone is ready to get back to a normal life. It’s been a long time since we ran a show and I’m ready, the fans are ready, and the wrestlers are ready,” said GOUGE promoter Count Grog.

While wrestling on a limited and restricted basis (wrestling in front of no fans, or few fans due to COVID-19 restrictions), GOUGE Heavyweight Champion Snooty Foxx is looking forward to getting back to competing in front of fans again.

“There was a huge difference working without fans in attendance or in some cases very few. The crowd plays a big part in what I do, so it’s definitely nice that things are getting somewhat back to normal,” Foxx said.

The event will also serve as a memorial to former wrestler Big Slam, who passed away last summer. He was a very close friend, and mentor to many a wrestler and promoter alike.

“Big Slam was a local legend in wrestling both here and the Philly area. He was also a great friend. He had been ill for some time and passed away last summer. This show is to honor his memory as a wrestler and a friend,” Grog said.

The show will kick off at 4 p.m. with a battle royal. The winner will get a shot at the GOUGE Heavyweight Championship. Again, it is free and open to the public.

