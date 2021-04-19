Raleigh gym puts Millbrook’s CeeJay Jordan on the right path

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millbrook’s CeeJay Jordan is back at where it all began. More than a decade ago, when Jordan was six years old, the Salvation Army of Wake County Red Shield Club became his refuge.

“I really fell in love with the game here,” said Jordan. “Just being able to come back here means a lot.”

On most days Jordan was the first to arrive, his mom still works here. And whether it was basketball, t-ball, or even football, Jordan used the lessons learned to help mold his future.

“It always taught me something, it taught me to work hard,” Jordan admitted. “No matter what your situation is if you just go out there and do what you’re supposed to do, God will do the rest for you.”

But not all of Jordan’s friends had that same attitude. While he was putting in countless hours at the gym honing his game, a few of Jordan’s buddies were on a different path. A path the rising Millbrook senior wanted no part of.

“I didn’t want anybody interfering with my dreams and the success I wanted to have,” Jordan explained. “At one point it was like if this means me going by myself and nobody else is in the gym that’s ok. An empty gym is the best gym to me.”

Yet, loud, energized gyms are where Jordan’s dreams have come to fruition. Winning a state championship this past season with the Wildcats ranks at the top. An accomplishment nurtured more than a decade ago on a basketball court with no fanfare.

“Some people don’t really know the history behind this gym,” said Jordan. “So many greats walked through this gym and I’m just trying to be the next one.”

If nothing else, Jordan can lay claim to being a champion.