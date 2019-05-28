Raleigh seniors form boxing club to combat Parkinson's disease symptoms Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- A group of senior citizens in Raleigh have formed one of the Triangle's first Rock, Steady, Boxing clubs.

This particular program is not just intended to be great exercise, but to also fight against the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

One of the group's founding members, Harold Huberfeld, says the physical benefits are obvious.

"It helps with balance, it helps with general fitness... and it's fun. Exercise can be tedious, but this is fun. I was pretty new to this area, so [this group] gave me a community" says Huberfeld.

CBS 17's Jeff Jones recently attended a training session, made some new friends, and learned how these local athletes are fighting back against Parkinson's.

