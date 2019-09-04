Live Now
What the newest data says NC will get from Dorian
1  of  32
Closings
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Public Schools Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Raleigh tennis player advances in U.S. Open Junior championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLUSHING, N.Y. (WNCN) — Raleigh teen Abigail Forbes advanced to the third round of the US Open Junior Championships after defeating Zhuoxuan Bai of China, 6-3 and 6-4, on Wednesday.

Forbes, 18, won the 2019 Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles title with Savannah Broadus. She also won the USTA Girls 18s National Championships in Doubles, earning them a wild-card entry into the main draw of the 2019 US Open.

Forbes is currently a freshman at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The US Open Junior Championships are held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., from Sunday, September 1 through Sunday, September 8.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss