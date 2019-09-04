Raleigh tennis player advances in U.S. Open Junior championships

FLUSHING, N.Y. (WNCN) — Raleigh teen Abigail Forbes advanced to the third round of the US Open Junior Championships after defeating Zhuoxuan Bai of China, 6-3 and 6-4, on Wednesday.

Forbes, 18, won the 2019 Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles title with Savannah Broadus. She also won the USTA Girls 18s National Championships in Doubles, earning them a wild-card entry into the main draw of the 2019 US Open.

Forbes is currently a freshman at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The US Open Junior Championships are held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., from Sunday, September 1 through Sunday, September 8.

















