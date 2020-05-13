Raleigh Ultimate Disc team stays ready for when season starts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of Raleigh Flyers players have been gathering in a Durham park to play 2-on-2 games. Meanwhile, their season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything was starting to get started with the season and then this hit and kind of abruptly everything ended,” said Flyers Cutter Vik Sethuraman.

The Flyers should be halfway through their season. Instead they wait for the go-ahead for games to resume.

The American Ultimate Disc League plans on playing a full 12-game schedule with the playoffs to follow. So staying game-ready is important.

“We’re just trying to maintain where we’re at,” said Flyers Handler Sol Yanuck. “No one is going crazy making tons of gains right now but we’re doing our best to be in a good position when we can go back out there and play.”

And at this point, no one knows when that will be. The suspension of the season and all team practices makes it tough on the players. But they also know there’s a bigger picture to take into account.

“Kind of just the abrupt ending and getting out of all your athletic routines that have been the case for years now,” said Sethuraman. “That’s probably the biggest issue and we’d all love to get back there but we know there’s a much bigger picture to all of this.”

Ultimate Frisbee is a sport that is certainly on the rise, yet one still looking to get a firm foothold. The league is well established but an interruption in play like this could be a concern.

“I don’t think this will derail it too much,” said Yanuck. “I think there’s definitely concerns about are we going to be able to play games with fans in the stadium. So those are very legitimate concerns but I think, I think in our area it’s got a good hold and I don’t think this will derail it too much.”

The Triangle does have a good Ultimate Disc feeder program so the Flyers should be able to weather this unforeseen stoppage of play.

