Raleigh’s Isaiah Todd decommits from Michigan to pursue overseas options

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last year, it was NC State commit Jalen Lecque who skipped the college ranks for pro basketball, now Word of God Christian Academy star and Raleigh native Isaiah Todd has made a similar move.

The five-star recruit was set to suit up for the Maize n’ Blue next fall, but instead, Todd will take his basketball talents overseas in what will likely be just a one-year deal.

Todd has followed in the footsteps of many other highly touted recruits who see that playing one year of college basketball is not as lucrative as playing one year overseas where you can make money.

“This was a tough decision for him, but he just feels like this is what’s best for him and his development,” his mother, Marlene Venable, said to Sports Illustrated. “We love Michigan and Juwan [Howard], but, at the end of the day, he has to make the best decision for him.”

Many of those who made the jump have banked on their NBA Draft stock not taking a hit, despite playing in front of less eyes on perceivably lesser stages. Todd is no different. Many scouts and experts have him penciled in as a lottery draft pick (picks 1-14) in next summer’s draft.

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA,” Todd said. “I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the time comes. This was a no-brainer for me.

The 6-foot-10 Todd had other offers from multiple elite programs, as you can imagine, including North Carolina and Kansas.