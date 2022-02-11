Rams basketball no longer an afterthought at football-rich Cleveland High

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – At a school known for its football, the Cleveland Rams boys basketball team has emerged from its shadow.

“I love the fact that we’re a good football school because that kind of drives everything,” said Cleveland head basketball coach Justin Batts. “So if we can try to get to that level that’s great but ultimately I want everyone in our program to be successful.”

It’s taken a while, but Rams basketball can now be considered a success.

In the school’s 12 years of existence, the boys basketball program has had just five winning seasons. But three of those have come in the past three years.

This year’s squad is fueled by four seniors who have played together since they were 12 years old.

“Travel ball, we would win tournaments and championships and in AAU. We’d win tournaments and championships,” said senior center Trey Fields. “We knew if we’d stay together and play together we’d be really good.”

And they are.

The Rams are riding an 18-game winning streak and are 22-1 on the year and conference champions. Dominating seasons like this are nothing new at Cleveland High School, just not on the basketball court.

“We see them going to state championship games, deep in the playoffs and we want to do the same thing this year,” explained senior point guard Baron Williams. “We are not just a football school we’re a basketball school too. We’re winning state’s this year, non of that football stuff.”

Who would have thought the talk of the town in Clayton is coming from the gymnasium and not the gridiron.