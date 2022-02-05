Rapinoe, Morgan among big names not representing US in women’s national SheBelieves Cup

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 21: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States heads a ball during a game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Children’s Mercy Park on October 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA (WNCN) – The U.S. Women’s National Team announced its roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup, the highly-anticipated international soccer tournament. However, many of the well-known faces across the last decade won’t be in it.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Julie Ertz and Christen Press, all standout players in the women’s World Cup and the Olympics, were left off the roster, USWNT announced Thursday.

New head coach Vlatko Andonovski named 23 players to the tournament that also features the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland, but looked to mix youth with experience instead of rostering mostly veterans.

“We had a great camp in Austin and now we need to see this group of players in game environments against highly-motivated opponents,” Andonovski said. “Every player in the pool is focused on making the roster for World Cup and Olympic qualifying this summer, and every training session and especially every match is a means to that end for them, and for the coaching staff.

The U.S. roster is made up almost entirely of players who attended the USWNT January training camp in Austin, Texas, with the addition of midfielder Catarina Macario, who missed the event due to an important match in France with her club Olympique Lyonnais, and veteran Becky Sauerbrunn, who missed the camp due to a minor injury, the USWNT website said.

Andonovski and her coaching staff selected five forwards, seven midfielders, eight defenders and three goalkeepers, the USWNT site shows.

The forwards include Ashley Hatch, Mallory Pugh, Margaret Purce, Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams.

The midfielders are made up of Morgan Gautrat, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and are arguably the most experienced bunch.

The defenders include Alana Cook, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Finally, the goalkeepers in the back are Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher.

“The SheBelieves Cup is also a great opportunity to help prepare for rhythm of group play at the Concacaf W Championship as we have to face three different opponents and different styles of play over a short period of time,” Andonovski said.

Multiple reports hinted that some of the veterans left off the roster were due to outside reasons that spanned for more than soccer reasons, especially for Rapinoe.

However, Andonovski said in an interview with ESPN that all veterans are never a lock year-to-year to remake any roster, and the entire field was very competitive leading up to this tournament.

The SheBelieves Cup kicks off Feb. 17 in Carson, California, for the U.S. when it takes on the Czech Republic at 8 p.m. eastern on ESPN.